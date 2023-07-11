(KTXL) — Temperatures are expected to heat up on the opening weekend of the California State Fair.

An “excessive heat watch” from the National Weather Service begins 11 a.m. on Friday, the same day the State Fair begins at Cal Expo. The watch will continue until 8 p.m. on Monday.

The “excessive heat watch” goes into effect for portions of Northern California including the Sacramento Valley, foothills and mountain regions at elevations below 4,500 feet.

According to the NWS, temperatures in the city of Sacramento could reach 104 degrees with a low of 69 degrees on Friday. Temperatures on Saturday could rise to 109 degrees, the highest forecasted for the weekend, following highs of 107 for Sunday and 102 for Monday.

The triple-digit temperatures pose a high risk of heat stress or illnesses to people or animals.

Before temperatures heat up for the fair’s first weekend, Sacramento is expected to have a high of 95 degrees on Wednesday and a high near 96 on Thursday.

How to stay cool in warm temperatures

The fair does have air-conditioned buildings for visitors who are seeking relief from the heat.

According to the frequently asked questions section on the fair’s website, there are air-conditioned buildings at the following locations:

•California buildings A, B, C and D

•Expo Center (Buildings 1 through 8)

•The Tractor Supply Co. Big Barn

•Satellite Wagering Center at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand

•Guest services

Tap or click here to see the map of the fair.

The fair’s website also said there are cool spots and misting stations around the fair.

Officials from the NWS urge the public to drink water and stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors in the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NWS also urges to stay in an air-conditioned room during the day.

For those who are seeking respite on the rivers as an alternative to cool down, officials said waterways will continue to run cold and fast, “creating dangerous conditions,” for the public.