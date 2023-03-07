(KTXL) — The Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could see returning floodwaters as another atmospheric river is set to drop more rainfall across Northern California this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting on Thursday night and lasting through Saturday, an atmospheric river will bring in a warm weather system that is expected to push snow levels higher in elevation and bring increased rainfall to the foothills and the valley.

As of Tuesday morning, the Cosumnes, Tuolumne and Merced rivers are forecasted to be above flood stage in certain areas come Friday.

– Michigan Bar: Above Flood Stage at 6 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday

– McConnell: Above Monitor Stage at 11 p.m. on Friday through Sunday

On Jan. 1, the Cosumnes River flooded Highway 99 at McConnell, between Galt and Elk Grove, after all three levees were breached.

Merced River

– Stevinson: Above Flood Stage at 1 a.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday

Tuolumne River

– Modesto: Above Flood State at 9 a.m. on Saturday through 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mokelumne, Yuba and Sacramento rivers are forecasted to enter the Monitor Stage during the storm as well.

Mokelumne

– Benson’s Ferry: Above Monitor Stage at 8 a.m. on Saturday and approaching Above Flood Stage at 5 a.m. on Sunday

Yuba

– Marysville: Above Monitor Stage at midnight on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Saturday

Sacramento

– Colusa Weir: Above Monitor Stage at 3 a.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday

– Colusa Bridge: Above Monitor Stage at 8 a.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday.

– Tisdale Weir: Above Monitor Stage at 4 a.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday

– Fremont Weir: Above Monitor Stage at noon on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday