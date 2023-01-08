(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to be hit with more heavy rain with the possibility of flooding in some areas Sunday evening through Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy rain will be seen throughout the valley. Heavy winds can also be expected which could cause more widespread power outages and downed trees.

The NWS predicts that the next storm will bring two rounds of heavy rain. The first round of rain will be the heaviest and will begin Sunday evening and last through Monday morning. Another round of rain will begin Monday evening and will continue into Tuesday.

The NWS has issued a flood watch in the Sacramento region until Wednesday afternoon.

Since there has been little time for the region to dry off, the next atmospheric river is expected to cause more damage with rainfall overrunning the waterways and the wind affecting trees that sit on loose and still-wet soil.

In preparation for Monday’s storm, Sacramento County is issuing an evacuation warning in the area of Wilton. The evacuation warning encompasses the area south of Highway 16, west of Clay Station Road, North of Twin Cities Road and east of Grant Line Road.

Due to widespread winds from Saturday’s storm, thousands were left without power in the Sacramento area. Trees and powerlines were also downed across the region.