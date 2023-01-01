(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers.

In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River.

Sacramento County proclaimed a “local state of emergency for winter storms,” and the Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify the proclamation in the coming days.

In the Sierra Nevada, there is also flooding from the rainfall and snowmelt and chain controls along many roadways.

Live Updates:

9:51 a.m.

After rescuing many people throughout the night, including one person who was washed off the roadway and trapped in water, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced that Copter 1 is flying and assisting those who need help.

9:21 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been extended in Sacramento County until 11:15 p.m. Sunday due to flooding along the Cosumnes River.

Locations included in the flash flood warning are a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt and the area east of Interstate 5 through Highway 99 into the area of Wilton.

9:14 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt has been closed due to the Cosumnes River flooding.

The CHP said there is no estimated time when the freeway will be reopening.

The closure is in the area of Dillard Road, next to the Cosumnes River, which passes between the cities of Elk Grove and Galt, and also caused flooding in the nearby community of Wilton.