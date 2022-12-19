(KTXL) — With foggy weather expected across the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys throughout the week, here are some tips for driving in the fog.

According to the National Weather Service, when driving through the fog drivers should give themselves extra time to reach their destination by reducing their speeds and increasing the distance between them and the car in front of them.

Drivers should also use their low-beam headlights and wipes when driving through dense fog. Drivers should never use high-beam headlights when driving through the fog because it will cause a glare which could make it harder to see what is ahead.

The NWS also advises drivers to not use cruise control when driving through the fog.

If possible drivers should delay their travel until after the fog has dissipated.