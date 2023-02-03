(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area.

The Lake Tahoe Area is expected to see four to 16 inches of accumulated snowfall and between 15 to 17 inches above 7,000 feet.

Winds are expected to reach extreme speeds of up to 100 miles per hour over ridges out of the southwest and 40 miles per hour elsewhere.

Lake Tahoe could see waves between two to four feet.

The Northwestern portion of the Sierra and Lassen Park is expected to see one to three feet of snow above 5,000 feet and three inches to 15 above 4,000 feet. Along with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.