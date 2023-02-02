(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 degrees.

Southern Placer County also felt the chill of winter as Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville measured temperatures around 30 degrees.

If cold weather wasn’t enough dense fog is also being reported across Sacramento and San Joaquin County.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the NWS advised drivers in northern San Joaquin County to be aware of increased levels of fog moving closer to midnight.

These cold temperatures were felt throughout the Sacramento Valley with temperatures between 28 degrees and 36 degrees being reported from Redding to Elk Grove.