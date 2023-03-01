(KTXL) — From Redding to Modesto freezing to sub freezing temperatures were felt by residents on Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Sacramento Valley from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday and from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Here are the freezing temperatures across the Sacramento Valley as of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday:
– Redding: 36 degrees
– Chico: 32 degrees
– Blue Canyon: 18 degrees
– Quincy: 16 degrees
– Marysville: 32 degrees
– Sacramento 37 degrees
– Travis Air Force Base: 44 degrees
– Stockton: 37 degrees
– Modesto: 37 degrees
– Vacaville: 37 degrees
– Auburn: 32 degrees
– Red Bluff: 36 degrees
In order to stay safe in the cold weather people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside. Pets should be brought inside to a warm environment with food and water. Sensitive plants should also be brought inside.
The NWS also advised residents to consider wrapping external pipes to protect them from freezing.