(KTXL) — From Redding to Modesto freezing to sub freezing temperatures were felt by residents on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Sacramento Valley from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday and from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are the freezing temperatures across the Sacramento Valley as of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday:

– Redding: 36 degrees

– Chico: 32 degrees

– Blue Canyon: 18 degrees

– Quincy: 16 degrees

– Marysville: 32 degrees

– Sacramento 37 degrees

– Travis Air Force Base: 44 degrees

– Stockton: 37 degrees

– Modesto: 37 degrees

– Vacaville: 37 degrees

– Auburn: 32 degrees

– Red Bluff: 36 degrees

In order to stay safe in the cold weather people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside. Pets should be brought inside to a warm environment with food and water. Sensitive plants should also be brought inside.

The NWS also advised residents to consider wrapping external pipes to protect them from freezing.