SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday.

The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until 9 a.m.

The areas that will be affected are the Shasta Lake area/northern Shasta County, the northern, southern and central parts of the Sacramento Valley, the Carquinez Strait, the Delta and northern San Joaquin Valley.

Cities in the Carquinez Strait include Pittsburg, Antioch, Fairfield, Benicia, Suisun City, Vallejo and Vacaville.

The mountains from southwestern Shasta County to western Colusa County and the northeast Foothills will also be under the advisory. Foothill cities such as Grass Valley, Foresthill and Ione are included in the advisory.

Californians are advised to protect outdoor vegetation sensitive to the cold.