(KTXL) — In the fall and winter months, Sacramento gets most of its rainfall, and depending on the rain, thunderstorms could occur.

•Video Player Above: Snow falls in the Sierra with more on the way

Snow is also common during the winter months in the Sierra Nevada and its foothills, an area that gets frequent visitors from Sacramento and other parts of Northern California. Occurrence of graupel and hail can fall in those areas due to snow and rain but there’s a difference between the two.

What is the difference?

According to the National Weather Service, graupel is snow that melts and becomes supercooled as it falls through a warm surface and forms ice pellets. Graupel is softer than hail, which is pure ice formed in thunderstorms.

What is graupel?

The texture of graupel is soft and wet and forms in a process called riming. The riming process is when supercooled water droplets at a temperature below 32 degrees freeze onto a snow crystal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

If riming is intense, the snow crystal can grow but will remain less than 0.2 inches. Graupel particles are “particularly fragile” and disintegrate when handled, the NOAA said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

What is hail?

Hail is frozen raindrops of ice from thunderstorms and the texture is hard and solid, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, hail forms in strong upward winds in thunderstorms and then fall into the ground before melting. Hail can grow to very large sizes through the collection of water that freezes onto the hailstone’s surface, the NOAA said. Hailstones are at least 0.2 in size.

When does Sacramento get most of its rain?

According to NOAA data, Sacramento receives about 58 days a year and nearly all of its precipitation occurs during the winter months.

In NOAA’s data, which spans from 1991 to 2020, Sacramento receives around 18.14 inches of precipitation per year, with the city’s wettest months starting in November and continuing through December, January, February, and March and ending in April.

The month with the highest average of rainfall is January with 3.66 inches, followed by February at 3.29 and December at 3.43.