(FOX40.COM) — Trick-or-tickers can expect “boo-tiful” conditions on Halloween night.

National Weather Service Sacramento said the Sacramento Valley and Delta, foothills and the Sierra Nevada are expected to have cool and dry temperatures with light winds during prime trick-or-treating hours.

Here is how the weather is forecasted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in those areas:

Sacramento Valley/Delta

•6 p.m. — 67 to 70 degrees

•7 p.m. — 62 to 65 degrees

•8 p.m. — 56 to 61 degrees

•9 p.m. — 53 to 58 degrees

Foothills

•6 p.m. — 53 to 67 degrees

•7 p.m. — 55 to 65 degrees

•8 p.m. — 51 to 63 degrees

•9 p.m. — 49 to 63 degrees

Mountains

•6 p.m. — 47 to 63 degrees

•7 p.m. — 44 to 61 degrees

•8 p.m. — 40 to 57 degrees

•9 p.m. — 39 to 53 degrees

Halloween safety tips

The Sacramento Police Department provided the following safety tips for all trick-or-treaters and their parents:

•Be visible by wearing reflective clothing or glow sticks or carry a flashlight for drivers to see you

•Make sure your children are accompanied by a trusted adult when trick-or-treating

•Look both ways before crossing the street and use crosswalks

•Trick-or-treat in familiar areas and neighborhoods that are well lit

•Check your child’s candy before they eat it. Do not consume candy from already opened wrappers

•If your child is wearing a mask, make sure they have full vision

•Drive slow and stay alert