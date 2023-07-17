(KTXL) — Sacramento may get a minor break from the ongoing heat wave over the next few days before high temperatures resume.

Sunday marked the third straight day temperatures in the capitol city reached temperatures at or exceeding 100 degrees, meaning the city had officially entered a heat wave.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the high is expected to top out in the 90s before returning to triple digits on Thursday.

Overnight Sunday, Sacramento only cooled down to 73 degrees.

Overnight lows over the next week are expected to be considerably cooler ranging in the upper 50s to mid-60s.