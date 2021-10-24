Heaviest rain expected Sunday night to Monday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The strongest storm of the week moved in Saturday and will last until Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Sunday evening and Monday. The warning will begin 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 p.m. Monday for areas above 6,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, excessive rain is likely in much of the valley, and it could see 2 to 6 inches of rain. For reference, Sacramento has only recorded 4.89 inches of rain in all of 2021.

The rain, which is the result of a bomb cyclone, is causing warnings from the NWS that roadways and small streams could experience flooding.

On Sunday, the worsening weather forced the canceling of the 2021 IRONMAN California triathlon.

And PG&E said on Saturday, with some areas expecting up to 10 inches of rain, it has more than 500 crews on standby to respond to potential outages.

Officials expect the heaviest rain to fall Sunday night into Monday morning. The NWS also said thunderstorms are likely Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with small hail, heavy downpours and lightning.

The foothills could see between 4 and 12 inches, possibly more, through Tuesday. There is a Flash Flood Watch until 5 a.m. Monday for multiple burn scars as rain could cause debris flow.

Residents should stay alert in case local officials issue evacuations or if conditions begin to feel threatening.