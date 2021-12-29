Heavy rain, snow continue to fall before dry weekend

(KTXL) — Conditions will be cloudy and cool Wednesday as heavy rain and snow continue to fall throughout the region, with conditions expected to lighten in the afternoon.

Rain blanketed the Sacramento region, turning to snow around 2,000 feet in elevation in places like Auburn, and continues to pound communities in the foothills and Sierra, including Jackson, Placerville and Pollock Pines.

Good Wednesday Morning!



Rain & snow continue to impact NorCal this morning. Have received reports of snowflakes as low as 1200-1500 ft elevation in the Sierra.



Let us know if you're observing snow! If so – location, elevation, accumulations, & pics would be helpful! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/axxOsnHn4z — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 29, 2021

The inclement weather caused tens of thousands of PG&E customers to lose power, with more than 80,000 customers experiencing outages as of Tuesday night.

Snow will continue to impact travel as well. Although both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 have reopened, chains are required for all drivers, Caltrans said.

Travelers are also advised to check road conditions before driving in the mountains.

The snow is expected to stop Thursday ahead of a stretch of dry weather throughout the weekend, with a possible sprinkling of snow in the Sierra Thursday night.

The wet weather is expected to return Monday.