(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service Sacramento station has updated their snow forecast for the first week of the New Year and it looks like heavy snow is coming to the Sierra.

Just before 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the NWS shared their forecast that snow will start falling across much of the northern and central Sierra starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

While recent snowfall has been seen around 6,000 feet and above, this incoming storm is expected to drop snow as low as 4,000 feet, according to NWS.

Between 10 to 19 inches of snow is expected to fall at this elevation and impact communities like Blue Canyon along Interstate 80, Pollock Pines along Highway 50 and Sierra City along State 49.

Higher elevations could see as much as two on some peaks.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to begin around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and last through 4 a.m. on Wednesday with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

Those looking to travel in the region during theses times should expect “difficult to impossible” travel, snow covered roads, slippery roads, travel delays and chain controls.