(KTXL) — Consistent heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada has forced some chain controls and closures on the major roadways through Eastern California.

Caltrans said that in California there are three levels of chain requirements:

– Requirement 1 (R1) states that “chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two-drive wheels.”

– Requirement 2 (R2) states that “chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.”

– Requirement 3 (R3) states that chains are required on all vehicles.

According to Caltrans, Requirements 1 and 2 are the most common chain control requirements. Often, highways will be closed down before requirement 3 is put into effect.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, these are the chain controls in the Sierra Nevada:

Interstate 80

R2 chain controls in both directions from the Nevada state line to Alta.

Highway 50

R2 chain controls eastbound from Placerville to Twin Bridges.

R2 chain controls westbound from Meyers to Camino Heights.

State Routes

State Route 89 is closed at Emerald Bay due to avalanche control.

SR-89 also has R1 chains controls from Truckee to Tahoe City

State Route 88 is closed at Carson Pass and Carson Spur due to heavy snow and low visibility.

State Route 267 has R2 chain controls from Northstar to Kings Beach.

State Route 28 has R2 chain controls from Tahoe City to Kings Beach.