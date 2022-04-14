PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A late spring storm is bringing fresh snow to the Sierra.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab located in Donner Pass reported 6.1 inches of new snow before 8 a.m. Thursday and said they expected snowfall rates to increase.

Caltrans is requiring chains for eastbound drivers from the Baxter area to Truckee.

Interstate 80 westbound traffic is required to have chains just before Donner Lake and to the east of Baxter.

Four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires are exempt from the chain requirement.

Caltrans says that drivers in the affected areas also must adhere to a lower speed limit.

“The roads are very wet and icy and so you can not be driving, you know, 65 miles an hour on I-80. The speed limit during chain control is 30 miles per hour. So if you slow down for the weather conditions, you’re going to get to your destination safely and you’re going to keep our employees safe on the road,” said Caltrans spokesperson Raquel Borrayo.

Caltrans District 3 reported at least 12 spin-outs and collisions when it snowed in the area on Monday.