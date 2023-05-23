(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can expect seasonable temperatures throughout the week and for Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the week is forecasted to have highs in the low 80s, with Thursday dipping into the high 70s.

•Video Above: Morning Forecast May 23, 2023

The start of the weekend on Friday looks to be the coolest day with a forecasted high near 76.

Saturday and Sunday have the same forecasts with a high near 83. Saturday night may be slightly cooler with a low around 53 degrees instead of Sunday’s 54.

Just like the weekend, residents can expect a sunny Memorial Day with a daily high near 82 degrees.

Despite the warm and sunny days, residents are still being warned that rivers and lakes remain dangerous as the water runs swift and cold.