Here’s when to expect rain, snow in our region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Clouds go on the rise to start the work week as a storm approaches from the west.

There’s a slight chance of showers Monday afternoon with light snow in the Sierra.

More widespread shower activity is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is potential for thunderstorms each afternoon, which could bring downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning in the Sierra.

Heavy snow is possible with 6-12” at Lake Tahoe Level and up to 18” above 7000 feet.

We transition away from cooler and cloudier conditions on Thursday. Highs should return to the 60s by Friday.