Here’s when to expect snow in the central Sierra

(KTXL) — The first snow of the season in the central Sierra is expected to start overnight Thursday.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to begin between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.

The snow will be most impactful between 6 a.m. and noon Friday, falling above 7,000 and 8,000 feet in elevation.

It's not much, but it's something. The first snow of the season in the Central Sierra will occur tonight/tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2ZEns2OTp7 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 7, 2021

Snow totals will vary from a coating to 3 inches. Measurable amounts of snow will likely only be at mountain summits, mostly south of Highway 50.

Residual summer warmth will likely stop the snow from accumulating at lower elevations Friday.

An even colder air mass is expected to move into the region Monday and Tuesday, and snow levels could drop to the valley floors.

In the meantime, the valley could see some rain early Friday morning.

Friday Morning: Valley rain showers & mountain snow above 7-8000 feet. The snow will fade by the afternoon and will have a hard time sticking to surfaces. pic.twitter.com/Fjr8DTzK6P — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 7, 2021

California highway officials say they will close three mountain passes near the Nevada line between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park on Thursday as a precaution ahead of an early winter storm.

Caltrans officials said the road closures on routes off of U.S. Highway 395 will begin at noon Thursday on State Route 108 at Sonora Pass north of Bridgeport, California. State Route 89 at Monitor Pass south of Lake Tahoe will close at 2 p.m. and State Route 120 near Lee Vining, California at 5 p.m.

🌧️We are expecting light precipitation over the Sierra through Friday, and even some light snow in the higher elevations. Here in the valley, some locations may see sprinkles. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eJEdNEWWtC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 7, 2021

The snow will fade Friday afternoon, along with partial clearing.

Highways could reopen on Saturday after Caltrans crews evaluate conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.