(KTXL) — After an avalanche buried two levels of a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley on Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the area is still at “considerable risk for avalanche activity.”

– Video above: Two buildings in the Sierra crushed by snow

In response to the continued risk the sheriff’s office said they will be “ramping up” the amount of search and rescue deputies equipped with snowmobiles.

“Weather forecasts call for another storm to hit our region this weekend; mountain travel is highly discouraged during this time due to a heightened risk of spin-outs/crashes and avalanches,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

According to the sheriff’s office, 100 people were displaced from the Olympic Valley avalanche with no injuries reported.

“We continue to work with the Sierra Avalanche Center and our allied partners to determine when it will be safe for residents affected by the avalanche to return to their homes,” the sheriff’s office said.

As a precaution for potential avalanche accidents, a temporary evacuation center has opened at the Community Recreation Center on 10981 Truckee Way in Truckee.

The sheriff’s office has outlined three evacuation warning zones in the Olympic Valley including Summit Peak Road, Shirley Canyon Road/ Marmot Way and Granite Chief Road.