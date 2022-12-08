(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station.

The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4, along with the Greater Lake Tahoe area.

Current conditions from the Sierra Avalanche Center indicate a moderate avalanche warning from Sierraville south to Bear Valley. Soda Springs marks the northwest boundary, Bear Valley marks the southwest boundary. The eastern boundary of the warning extends across the state line.

This most recent warning was issued at 6:32 a.m. on Thursday and is set to expire at 6:32 a.m. on Friday.

NWS said that incoming winter storms with gale-force winds, high-intensity snowfall and several feet of new snow may trigger widespread avalanche activities in the mountains.

A series of storms are forecasted to begin hitting the Sierra late Thursday evening and increase in intensity further into the weekend, according to the FOX40 Weather Team.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a winter storm watch has been put in place for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County, Lassen Park, Lassen-Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties from 10 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. However, a winter storm watch has been issued in these areas until Sunday evening.