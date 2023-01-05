(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers.

According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California.

According to the NWS, the next atmospheric river will arrive late on Friday with the threat of flooding returning Saturday. This is because heavy rain on the already saturated ground could increase the chances of flooding in some areas.

The NWS says that on Monday an even stronger atmospheric river will arrive over California which will bring heavy rain and wind gusts throughout Tuesday. This storm is expected to have more rain than the one over the weekend, which could renew flooding concerns.

According to the NWS, additional rain and storms are possible later in the week as well.