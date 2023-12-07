(FOX40.COM) — Since the start of the current water year on Oct. 1, the Sacramento area has already experienced several rainy days, but none like Dec. 6, when it rained across the region and other parts of Northern California for several hours starting right around noon.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service released the rain totals for areas across the northern half of the state, showing that a considerable amount of precipitation fell from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe and to the Oregon border.

Here are the 24-hour precipitation totals from the NWS as of 11 a.m. Thursday morning:

•Blue Canyon Airport: .95″

•Vacaville Airport: .61″

•French Gulch: .57″

•Fairfield/Travis Air Force Base: .56″

•Redding Airport: .49″

•Downtown Sacramento: .38″

•Auburn Airport: .33″

•Oroville Dam: .32″

•Nevada County Airport: .3″

•Red Bluff: .22″

•Sacramento International Airport: .21″

•Corning: .14″

•Columbia Airport: .13″

•Davis Airport: .09″

•Stockton Airport: .03″

The NWS said that rain is possible again on Thursday afternoon, primarily in areas north of Sacramento.

In the Sierra Nevada, some roadways may be under chain restrictions, which sometimes require drivers to have chains in the vehicle with them in case they are needed, or which could require the chains be applied on certain stretches.