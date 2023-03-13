(KTXL) — Over the weekend, California was hit with an atmospheric river that brought over an inch of rain to the Sacramento Valley and several inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada.

According to the National Weather Service, on Friday, the Sacramento area received .42 inches of rain. Saturday saw .18 inches of rain while Sunday saw .49 inches of rain equivalent to 1.09 inches of rain for the weekend.

The NWS also reported that the Redding area saw 1.43 inches for the entire weekend. Friday .57 inches of rain were reported while Saturday saw .06 inches of rain and Sunday saw .80 inches of rain.

In the Stockton area, the NWS reported that there were 1.76 inches of rain over the weekend. On Friday there were .52 inches of rain reported while Saturday .06 inches of rain were also seen. On Sunday there were 1.18 inches of rain in the area, according to the NWS.

The NWS also shared the snowfall reports from the Sierra Nevada.

Kirkwood saw 36 inches of snow. Sierra at Tahoe saw 34 inches of snow while the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab saw 33.7 inches of snow. Both Sugar Bowl and Palisades at Tahoe saw 28 inches of snow

Rain and snow totals are expected to grow throughout the week as California braces for another atmospheric river.

The next atmospheric river is expected to bring more rain, gusty winds and the threat of flooding in many areas that already soaked from the previous atmospheric river.

The newest storm is expected to hit the state Monday evening and it could continue overnight and into Tuesday.