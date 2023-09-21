(FOX40.COM) — Much of Sacramento and the surrounding area woke up to a hazy and smoke-filled sky on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, but when is that smoke expected to clear?

North winds are pushing smoke generated by wildfires in far Northern California and Southern Oregon into the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Air Quality Index mapping by Spare the Air shows a ‘moderate’ AQI level persisting throughout much of the Sacramento region on Thursday morning.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, a dense cloud of smoke moved east from the Bay Area into the Sacramento area before breaking up at around 7:40 a.m., but lingering over Woodland and eastern Sacramento County.

Spare the Air is forecasting that the average AQI for the Sacramento Region will be around 99 which will be in the higher end of the ‘moderate’ category.

Friday and Saturday are looking to remain at the ‘moderate’ AQI level and by Sunday conditions are expected to improve to ‘Good.’