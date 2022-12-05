SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day after receiving nearly two inches of rain, about 0.45 inches of rain fell in Sacramento on Sunday, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported that Sacramento received 1.75 inches of rain on Saturday, becoming the third wettest Dec. 3 on record. The record rainfall for the date is 2 inches set in 1890.

As of Sunday night, the NWS said that Sacramento has received 3.85 inches of rain since the start of the Normal Water Year on October 1, 0.74 inches above normal. The NWS begins tracking data for its Normal Water Year on Oct. 1 and concludes on Sept. 30.

Thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon and evening across the Sacramento Valley and foothills, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the main impacts of the possible thunderstorms will be lightning, small hail, brief heavy rain, gusty winds and funnel clouds.

If you see or hear thunder or lightning, the NWS urges you to take shelter indoors. The timeframe for possible thunderstorms is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, scattered rainstorms are expected throughout Monday in Sacramento while Tuesday will bring clouds before clearing up for a sunny forecast on Wednesday.

Snow totals in Northern California

In Soda Springs in Nevada County, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said Monday it received about 9.6 inches of snow on Sunday and had a total of 19.9 inches total throughout the storm.

The UC Berkeley research station is located at an elevation of 6,894 feet and specializes in snow physics, hydrology, meteorology, and climatology.

As for snow totals on Sunday, the NWS said the areas of the Boreal Ski Resort and Soda Springs Ski Resort each received 22 inches of snow while Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and the Caltrans office in Kingvale each received 7 inches, Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort received 6 inches, Kirkwood Ski Resort received 5 inches the Caltrans office in Soda Springs received 4 inches, and Dodge Ridge Ski Resort received 2 inches.