(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday.

This video from NWS Sacramento shows the first weather system moving into Northern California on Tuesday and finally dispersing in the Sierra Nevada on Friday.

Provided by NWS California-Nevada RFC

The map above illustrates the observed precipitation from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7 across California and Nevada.

Provided by NWS California-Nevada RFC

The above map illustrates the predicted rainfall throughout the state from 4 a.m. Dec. 7 to 4 a.m. Dec. 13. The greatest totals in the six-day forecast are expected to be seen in higher elevations, where 3 to 7 inches of rain will be possible.

The Sacramento River is the only river in the state that is predicted to see minor flooding, which could occur at the Tisdale Weir in Sutter County.

Provided by NWS Sacramento

The map above provides a more detailed look at the predicted rainfall from late Friday to Sunday in the Bay Area, Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, the Sierra Nevada and the North Coast.

Provided by NWS Sacramento

This map provides a more detailed look at the predicted snowfall from late Friday to Sunday in the Sierra Nevada, the Coastal Range and extreme Northern California.

NWS said the heaviest snowfall will begin late Friday night and continue through Saturday night. Strong wind may cause power outages, downed trees and tree branches.

Chain controls and road closures will be implemented, but travel is expected to be near impossible with major travel delays.