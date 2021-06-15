How to tell the difference between heat exhaustion, heat stroke

(KTXL) — Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke is important as much of California faces a heat wave this week.

Temperatures will soar past triple digits in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys. Some areas could reach 113 degrees, forecasters said.

HEAT WAVE: An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Thursday and lasts through Saturday. We could be in for a 5 day heat wave with forecasts highs of at least 100° Wednesday-Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FnBHtmvt1h — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) June 15, 2021

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.

With the upcoming heat, know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay cool and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/zeuGAW7Too — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) June 15, 2021

The National Weather Service has placed most of our area in a High Heat Risk category, meaning there is a high risk for most of the population.

The most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun on triple digit days.

Cooling centers in Sacramento and Elk Grove will begin opening on Thursday.

Water spray parks will also be open.

Temperatures are expected to begin dipping into the 90s on Monday, the second day of summer.

7-Day Forecast as of Tuesday, June 15