How to tell the difference between heat exhaustion, heat stroke

(KTXL) — Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke is important as much of California faces a heat wave this week.
Temperatures will soar past triple digits in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys. Some areas could reach 113 degrees, forecasters said.
HEAT EXHAUSTION:
- Faintness or dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale and clammy skin
- Rapid and weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.
HEAT STROKE:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot and dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible loss of consciousness
These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.
The National Weather Service has placed most of our area in a High Heat Risk category, meaning there is a high risk for most of the population.
The most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun on triple digit days.
Cooling centers in Sacramento and Elk Grove will begin opening on Thursday.
Water spray parks will also be open.
Temperatures are expected to begin dipping into the 90s on Monday, the second day of summer.