(FOX40.COM) — As heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the foothills east of Sacramento and the Sierra Nevada, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of possible debris flows in and around burn scars of the Caldor Fire and Mosquito Fire.

The area is expected to get hit with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, which are making their way to parts of Northern California, Idaho and Oregon.

Before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood watches for the Caldor West and Mosquito burn scar from 1 p.m. through midnight. The NWS said the public should be prepared to evacuate if told to do so by El Dorado County officials.

Debris flows can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and loose materials, the NWS said.

The locations that could be impacted by the Caldor West burn scar include the Highway 50 corridor from Kyburz to the Sierra Crest and some portions of Highway 88. Other local creeks could also be affected.

The flood watch for the Mosquito burn scar could impact Mosquito Ridge Road, Gorman Ranch Road, and Blacksmith Flat Road, as well as the Rubicon River and the Middle Fork of the American River.

Thunderstorm safety tips

For those who are near a thunderstorm, the NWS said to go indoors “when thunder roars.”

The NWS provided the following safety tips when near a thunderstorm:

•Set weather alerts on your phone

•Take shelter indoors

•Stay away from windows once indoors

•If a building isn’t nearby, get inside a vehicle