(FOX40.COM) — Hurricane Hilary is moving north toward California and could reach the state over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and wind to the state, especially in the southern part.

Southern California

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Southern California such as San Diego, Palm Springs, Riverside, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, and Santa Ana could break records for rainfall in the month of August.

Potential rainfall from Hilary could result in two to three inches of rain for San Diego, four to six inches for Palm Springs, three inches for Riverside, four to six inches for Anza-Borrego and three inches for Santa Ana.

For comparison, here are the records for the month of August for each of those areas:

•San Diego — 2.13 inches (1977)

•Palm Springs — 4.33 inches (1983)

•Riverside — 2.33 inches (1983)

•Anza-Borrego — 5.07 inches (1983)

•Santa Ana — 2.08 inches (1977)

Those same areas could exceed their yearly average with the rainfall they will get from Hilary.

Here is the average annual rainfall those areas receive, according to the NWS:

•San Diego — 9.79 inches

•Palm Spring — 4.61 inches

•Riverside — 9.39 inches

•Anza-Borrego — 5.21 inches

•Santa Ana — 12.54 inches.

Northern California

Different areas of Northern California could possibly exceed their normal totals for August, as the northern portion of the state is expected to receive the remnants of the tropical storm.

According to the NWS, the areas of the Sacramento Executive Airport, downtown Sacramento, Stockton Airport, Modesto Airport, Blue Canyon Airport, Redding Airport and Red Bluff all have a probability of exceeding their monthly normal totals.

Sacramento Executive Airport is forecasted to receive .10 to .25 inches of rain, with .1 to .25 coming to downtown Sacramento, .10 to .25 to Stockton, .25 to .50 in Modesto, .50 to an inch in Blue Canyon Airport, .25 to .05 in Redding Airport, and .10 to .025 at Red Bluff.

Here are the normal August rainfall amounts in those areas:

•Sacramento Executive Airport — 0.04 inches (70% probability of exceeding total)

•Downtown Sacramento — 0.02 inches (75% probability)

•Stockton Airport — 0.01 inches (75% probability)

•Modesto Airport — 0.01 inches (75% probability)

•Blue Canyon Airport — 0.20 inches (70% probability)

•Redding Airport — 0.13 (50% probability)

•Red Bluff — 0.05 inches (70% probability)

How rare are hurricanes and tropical storms in California?

Hurricanes and tropical storms are rare in the Golden State due to the cold water temperatures in the Pacific, according to the NWS.

For hurricanes to happen, water temperatures need to be around at least 80 degrees and California’s coast doesn’t get that warm because of the current that comes from the Gulf of Alaska, FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Adam Epstein said.

Although these storms are rare occurrences, tropical storms and hurricanes have happened before.

The last time a tropical storm made landfall in the state was in the Long Beach area on Sept. 25, 1939.

According to the NWS, the Long Beach tropical storm resulted in 45 deaths due to flooding and 48 deaths at sea. The storm also resulted in $2 million in damage, which equals to $43 million today.

The last hurricane to reach landfall in California occurred in San Diego on Oct. 2, 1858, which had winds estimated at 75 mph, the NWS said.

The hurricane resulted in houses unroofed or blown down, trees uprooted, and ships grounded ashore.