Side of the road in Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California.

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. — Officials at Joshua Tree National Park announced weekend area closures in anticipation of Hilary.

This tropical storm, which is rotating northward off the coast of Mexico, intensified to a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night.

It’s expected to weaken by Saturday, however, the National Weather Service has warned of excessive rainfall in Southern California as its remnants sweep the region.

NWS says torrential downpours are possible, which may cause flash flooding that could create dangerous conditions. This is especially true for the east slopes of the mountains into the adjacent deserts, weather officials explained.

As a preemptive measure, national park officials are closing certain areas at Joshua Tree that they say are vulnerable to extreme flooding.

This includes Geology Tour Road, which connects to the Pleasant Valley hiking area, the Squaw Tank Trail, Star Wars Rock viewpoint and the Towers of Uncertainty viewpoint.

The public is advised against driving on Geology Tour Road.

These closures will begin on the evening of Friday, Aug. 18. An end time for these restrictions are not yet known and depend on the lasting effects of Hilary.

Stay up-to-date on park closures and advisories here.

Officials at this high desert park made the following statement on the matter:

“Joshua Tree National Park and surrounding communities could experience heavy rainfall and potential heavy flooding. Reconsider outdoor activities for this weekend, be prepared to turn around if you experience moving water on roadways and be alert for lightning.”