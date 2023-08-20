Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to produce heavy rainfall in Southern California Sunday into Monday, bringing the likelihood of destructive flash flooding and mudslides. Rain totals will range from 2 to 10 inches. Strong wind gusts are also expected. Refresh this page to see the most recent updates below.

Live Hilary Radar | Interactive Storm Tracker

10:42 a.m. Sunday – Long Beach Advisory:

In response to the severe weather system expected to affect Long Beach today, Sunday, Aug. 20, and Monday, Aug. 21, as a result of Tropical Storm (formerly Hurricane) Hilary, the City of Long Beach advises residents to report storm-related issues by calling the Department of Public Works maintenance hotline at 562.570.2700 (option 3 for clogged storm drains and option 4 for downed trees) or by submitting a request on Go Long Beach by selecting “Street Repair.”

10:40 a.m. Sunday – Red Cross Emergency Shelters

These American Red Cross shelters are open to evacuees:

– Norman P. Murray Center (24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo)

– El Centro Community Center (375 So. 1st Street, El Centro)

– Redlands East Valley High School (31000 E Colton Ave, Redlands

– A list of the nearest shelters can be found here

10:40 a.m. Sunday – Evacuations

An evacuation warning is in effect for residents of the Mountain Cove area in Azusa beginning Sunday at noon and lasting until Monday at noon. The streets affected within Mountain Cove are Highwood Court, Mountain Laurel Way, Moonridge Court and Poppyglen Court.

From the Azusa Police Department:

The Azusa Police Department is issuing a voluntary evacuation warning to a number of residents of Mountain Cove. L.A. County Public Works has issued a Phase 3 Alert for this area. This means there is a risk for moderate to heavy mud and debris flow. If you decide not to voluntarily evacuate, we encourage you to stay vigilant and report and debris and mud flow in your area. Please be mindful of the potential for power outages due to the expected high winds.

Evacuations have been ordered by the San Bernardino County Sheriff for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucaipa ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

10:33 a.m. Sunday – Satellite view of Tropical Storm Hilary from GOES-West (NOAA)

Satellite view of Tropical Storm Hilary from GOES-West at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (NOAA)

10:20 a.m. Sunday – The Bear Valley Unified School District has announced that schools will be closed on Monday.

10:07 a.m. Sunday – Surfers are still enjoying the waves at Huntington Beach. Watch live cams>>>

Huntington Beach, California as Tropical Storm Hilary began to move into the region. Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

9:53 a.m. Sunday – The updated storm track from NOAA:

Tropical Storm Hilary Storm Track. Aug. 20, 2023. (NOAA)

9:36 a.m. Sunday – A flood advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday evening for all of Los Angeles County, including Catalina Island. .2 to .5 inches of rain is expected per hour, the National Weather Service said. County residents are urged to look out for pooled water across low lying areas and roadways with poor drainage.

A flood advisory is in effect for all of Los Angeles County, including Catalina Island, until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (National Weather Service)

9:11 a.m. Sunday – Due to flooding, the truck lane connectors from the 5 Freeway to the 14 Freeway north of Sylmar have been closed until further notice, Caltrans announced.

To view traffic and road conditions in your area, click here.

9 a.m. Sunday – Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson announces that additional sand and sandbags are available at the following locations on Sunday, while supplies last:

Fire Station 7, located at 2295 Elm Avenue

Firs Station 12, located at 1199 Artesia Boulevard

Fire Station 13, located at 2475 Adriatic Avenue

Fire Station 14, located at 5200 Eliot Street

The lifeguard station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard

Claremont Beach parking lot, located at 5400 East Ocean Boulevard

8:55 a.m. Sunday – Here is the current radar view of Tropical Storm Hilary. Rain has begun falling across the entire region. Watch live Hilary radar

Radar showing Tropical Storm Hilary at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

8:37 a.m. Sunday – Los Angeles city officials are holding a press conference to discuss Hurricane Hilary and its potential impacts.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass urged Los Angeles residents to stay safe, stay home and stay informed so that crews can respond to emergencies as quickly and safely as possible.

“Our primary focus is to protect the life and property of Angelenos, and second, we need to keep our city workers safe,” Mayor Bass said at Sunday morning’s press conference. “Third, we must ensure that city services are operating as best as possible given the circumstances.”

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will announce whether schools in the district will be open on Monday later in the day on Sunday, Mayor Bass said.

Fire department officials said that LAFD units are “proactively staffed” to better help with disaster response efforts.

“We have proactively staffed and augmented additional resources throughout the city that have been strategically pre-deployed within the city to ensure your safety…and reducing risk,” said LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley.

Click here to watch the full press conference.

8:32 a.m. Sunday – Several car accidents due to poor road conditions caused by Hurricane Hilary have been reported.

According to California Highway Patrol, the driver of a white sedan lost control and careened into an embankment on the westbound 210 Freeway on-ramp near 30th Street in San Bernardino early Sunday morning.

Elsewhere on Sunday morning, an Amazon semi-truck slid off the northbound 215 Freeway in Riverside. The debris has since been cleared.

An Amazon semi-truck that slid off the northbound 215 Freeway in Riverside due to poor road conditions caused by Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AIO Filmz)

8:20 a.m. Sunday – Entertainment canceled for Sunday:

Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor

Hollywood Bowl

Ciclavia

L.A. Galaxy Game

L.A. Zoo

SeaWorld

8:20 a.m. Sunday – The Los Angeles County Fire Department is warning people to stay away from waterways and river channels.

“The swift moving water can be very powerful and even dangerous.”