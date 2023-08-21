(FOX40.COM) — Northern California is expected to continue to get the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, which brought widespread flooding and mudslides in Southern California over the weekend.

Hilary made history as the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years.

According to the National Weather Service, the interior portion of NorCal has a chance of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout Monday.

The NWS said the “most likely” timeframe for potential thunderstorms is between noon and 10 p.m. in the NorCal region.

Between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., there’s a chance for stronger storms to happen between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in parts of Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Lake and Mendocino counties.

Potential impacts include lightning, small hail, brief heavy rain and gusty winds, according to the NWS.

“Heavy rain could bring debris flow concerns to burn scars,” the NWS wrote on Twitter. “If you see a flash, dash inside.”

In addition to the rain and thunderstorms, areas in the Sacramento Valley are expected to see wind gusts on Monday.

Here are the predicted wind gusts throughout the Sacramento region:

•Sacramento — 30 to 35 mph

•Stockton — 30 to 35 mph

•Modesto — 25 to 30 mph

•Sonora — 20 to 25 mph

•Grass Valley — 25 to 30 mph

•South Lake Tahoe — 15 to 20 mph

Officials urge road safety

As remnants of Hilary brings rain to Northern California, officials from the NWS said roadways will be slick due to oil build-up.

When on the roads, officials urge motorists to take the following safety tips:

•Slow down

•Check your tire traction and the effectiveness of windshield wipers

•Leave extra space between you and other motorists