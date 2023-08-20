(FOX40.COM) — Tropical Storm Hilary has hit Southern California and Sacramento is expected to get the storm’s remnants this week.

The Sacramento region is forecasted to have rain with chances of it beginning Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Models from the NWS indicate a 50 to 70% probability of Sacramento seeing “measurable rain” by 7 a.m. on Monday.

According to the NWS, Sacramento has a 30% chance of showers after 11 p.m. on Sunday with precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

On Monday, Sacramento is expected to have a high of 86 degrees and showers are likely to happen before 11 a.m. with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Wind gusts are expected to begin to increase through Monday with gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour in the Sacramento Valley, the NWS said.

When Monday night comes, chances of rain decrease to 30% before 11 p.m. with a low of around 66 degrees.

Sacramento is expected to see sunny skies starting Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees.

How much rain will Sacramento and surrounding areas get?

The NWS said remnants of the storm are expected to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Sacramento area with the highest rainfall totals predicted in the Sierra.

Here are the predicted rain totals in the Sacramento region from Sunday night through Tuesday:

•Sacramento — 0.10 to 0.25 inch of rain

•Grass Valley — 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain

•South Lake Tahoe — 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain

•Stockton — 0.10 to 0.25 inch of rain

•Modesto — 0.10 to 0.25 inch of rain

•Sonora — 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain

Officials urge safety on roads

As remnants of Hilary brings rain to Northern California, officials from the NWS said roadways will be slick due to oil build-up.

When on the roads, officials urge motorists to take the following safety tips:

•Slow down

•Check your tire traction and the effectiveness of windshield wipers

•Leave extra space between you and other motorists