(FOX40.COM) — California started off the 2023 weather year with a bomb cyclone that brought widespread destruction to the state and now it is looking like Hurricane Hilary will make landfall in Southern California.

What is the difference though between these two intense storm systems and the impacts they bring once they make landfall?

California’s January Bomb Cyclone

In the first weeks of January, California experienced the brutal nature of a bomb cyclone as its cold front swept across the West coast of the United States.

Bomb cyclones are also known as, “explosive cyclogenesis,” an “explosive development,” a “weather bomb” or a “bombgenesis.”

The bomb cyclone begins as a midlatitude cyclone, which is “a large-scale low pressure system that forms along weather fronts in Earth’s mid-latitudes,” according to the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service (NOAA).

When warm and cold air masses collide in the area of the bomb cyclone it causes rapid intensification of the mid-latitude cyclone. It drops at least 24 millibars (a unit of pressure) in 24 hours.

As the bomb cyclone’s edges made landfall some meteorologists noted it almost looked like a tropical storm on radar imagery.

The Bay Area and surrounding coastline were blasted with winds around 60 to 80 miles per hour. In the Sacramento Valley wind speeds reached 45 to 60 mph.

An already drenched California also received several more inches of rain in a few hours and a number of piers and buildings along the coast were severally damaged by raging seas.

The savage weather would also claim the lives of several Californians as fallen trees crushed homes and flooding caused dangerous road conditions.

California’s August Hurricane, Hilary

As Hilary rose to a Category 4 storm on Friday, concerns grew in California that this could be a repeat of January’s fierce weather.

Before looking at possible destruction though, understanding how this threatening storm came to be is important.

On Wednesday, Hilary took shape in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico and began to show a path of travel toward California.

According to NOAA, Hurricanes are rotating cloud systems that are fueled by warm tropical waters and have wind speeds of at least 74 miles per hour.

With Hilary being raised to a Category 4 storm it now has the potential to cause “catastrophic damage” with its sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph.

It is unlikely that once Hilary makes its way over the colder waters off the coast of Southern California that it will maintain these high wind speeds.

The storm is expected to diminish into a tropical storm once it makes landfall in Southern California but still bring strong winds and heavy rainfall.