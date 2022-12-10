(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate-80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3.

Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening time.

Provided by Caltrans District 3

This announcement comes about 30 minutes after Caltrans announced that traffic was being held at Kingvale and Truckee due to near-zero visibility and multiple spinouts near Donner Summit.

Images and videos from Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office show how poor the visibility along the interstate is due to the heavy snowfall and blowing winds.

Sugar Bowl Resort, which is located along the stretch of closed interstate, said that Historic State Route 40 is closed and that they are working to get the road reopened for tomorrow.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, located in Soda Springs is reporting and estimated 3″ of snow per hour with blowing winds.