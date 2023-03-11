(KTXL) — Images of what has been left behind from several days of heavy snowfall and rain across Northern California offers only a glimpse as to what communities are facing.

Since the beginning of March, local and state agencies have been working to clear snow, barricade flooded roadways, restore power and much more as another series of storms batter the state.

On Friday, President Biden approved Governor Newsom’s request for federal aid and included more than 30 California counties under the presidential emergency declaration.

Here is a collection of images from the Sierra of what is being done to battle back against the recent series of storms.

Placer County

On Thursday, the Placer County Government shared a video of the work being done to clear the several inches to several feet of snow that has fallen since the start of the year.

Images from the video show the beauty of the snowfall in the Tahoe region but also the work ahead of emergency crews and residents to remove the snow in order to protect people and property.

Crews from the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit have also been working to clear snow across the Tahoe region and clear roadways for infrastructure maintenance crews to access damaged areas.

Nevada County

In neighboring Nevada County residents have stalked up on sandbags as rain threatens to melt the lower elevation snow that accumulated during previous storms.

Some buildings have also been crushed under the weight of the incredibly saturated snow.

El Dorado County

Like many other foothills and Sierra county’s, El Dorado County has seen a massive amount of snow build up from lower elevation communities like Placerville to lakeside communities like South Lake Tahoe.



Sierra Nevada Mountains Winter Storm: A traffic jam on I-80 as automobiles (cars) and trucks line up at a chain control checkpoint between Truckee and Sacramento in Northern California near Lake Tahoe













Caltrans

Since the first rounds of storms arrived in January, Caltrans crews across the state, especially in the Sierra, have been working around the clock to keep road conditions safe and accessible.

These most recent photos show crews from Caltrans District 3 clearing snow from Highway 50 after an avalanche control operation was conducted overnight. Also a landslide along State Route 49 near Downieville.

On Wednesday, Union Pacific Railroad shared a video of one of their rotary snowplows clearing snow from their tracks through the Sierra Nevada.

These rotary plows have been in use since early 20th century and are some the last remaining plows of their type in the world. They are among the many tools used by Union Pacific to clear the ‘Sierra cement’ from their tracks during the winter.