(FOX40.COM) — As the week begins with dry skies in the Sacramento area, rain showers could appear throughout the week.

The National Weather Service said the highest rainfall is expected midday Tuesday through Wednesday, but there is some uncertainty on exact timing and intensity of the rain.

According to the NWS, here’s how much rainfall is expected throughout the Sacramento region from Tuesday through Saturday:

•Sacramento: 0.5 to 1 inch

•Auburn: 0.5 to 1 inch

•Vacaville: 0.5 to 1 inch

•Marysville: 0.25 to 0.5 inch

•Blue Canyon: 0.5 to 1 inch

•Stockton: 0.5 to 1 inch

•Modesto: 0.5 to 1 inch

How much will it rain in the city of Sacramento?

Following a day with a high of 66 degrees on Monday, the chances of showers begins on Tuesday and is expected to last through Saturday.

After rainfall passes through, Sacramento is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday with a high near 65 degrees.

According to the NWS, here’s when rainfall could occur in the Sacramento this week:

•Tuesday: 50% chance of showers with a high near 65 degrees

•Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers after 10 a.m. with a high near 63. Showers are likely during the night with a 70% chance of precipitation

•Thursday: A 40% chance of showers with a high near 67 degrees with a chance of showers during the night time.

•Friday: A chance of showers with a high near 66 degrees and a chance also during the night

•Saturday: A slight chance of showers with a high near 66 degrees and partly cloudy with a low around 48 during the night.