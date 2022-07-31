SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monsoon moisture streaming up from the south has the potential to deliver isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Valley, foothills and Sierra overnight into Monday.

The showers associated with these thunderstorms will help mitigate fire danger, but dry cloud-to-ground lightning cannot be ruled out.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento will also be monitoring flood and landslide potential should any heavy downpours fall on recent burn scars where the soil is unstable.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service.

With temperatures in the 90s and elevated humidity, the air will feel “muggy” outside Monday afternoon.

Clouds will continue to drift over the region Tuesday, but the greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms will be over the Sierra.

Wednesday, the forecast shifts to a drier and hotter pattern with Valley temperatures possibly reaching 100 degrees.