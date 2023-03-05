(KTXL) — The International Space Station passed over Northern California on Saturday showing images of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada after blizzard conditions hit the mountain range earlier in the week.

The flyover came just days after Northern California was hit with a winter storm that caused low snow in the foothills and blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada. The winter storm began on Monday, Feb. 27, and lasted through Wednesday, March 1.

The ISS flyover began around 10 a.m. on Saturday starting over Redding in Northern California.

The space station then made its way east over the Sierra Nevada showing off images of the recent snowfall the mountain range accrued throughout the week after being hit with blizzard conditions.

The flyover also showed images of Lake Tahoe and Reno from space while continuing down the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

International Space Station

According to the National Weather Service, during the winter storm within three days, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snowlab received 87.2 inches of snow and Sierra at Tahoe received 63 inches of snow, helping the California snowpack.

As a result of the winter storm towards the end of February and the January atmospheric rivers the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region are nearly 200% of normal.

As of March 1, the California Department of Water Resources reported that the central Sierra is 198% of normal snow water equivalent.

Another winter storm is currently hitting Northern California, once again bringing low snow to the foothills and heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

This winter storm will also help California’s snowpack in the central Sierra due to the amount of snow expected.