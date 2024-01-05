(FOX40.COM) — For the second time this week, impactful winter weather is hitting the Sierra Nevada, and the National Weather Service Sacramento said residents should begin preparations now if they’re planning to travel over the mountains.

“A quick-moving, but impactful system is expected to move through the region tomorrow, bringing heavy mountain and potential upper foothills snow,” the agency said on social media.

“Take time NOW to prepare for adverse weather ahead, especially if your weekend plans involve the mountains!” the NWS said.

The agency said residents should prep their emergency road kits, carry warm clothes and plenty of food and water, and allow extra time to reach their destination.

A brief bout of rain in the Sacramento area is expected on Saturday morning. According to FOX40’s Adam Epstein, rain totals will be smaller than recent storms.

On the FOX40 Weather Forecast, a 71% chance of rain is expected on Saturday.

The NWS advises that heavy snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada, and some snow could fall in lower elevations, such as in Placerville.

The snow forecast for the upcoming weekend. (Image Credit: NWS Sacramento | X)

The snow is expected to start early Saturday morning and could continue sporadically into Sunday, producing “difficult to impossible travel conditions,” according to the NWS.

Travel conditions are expected to be “very difficult to impossible” in the mountains over the weekend, so delays should be expected for those who do decide to make the trip. Chain controls can be implemented at any time over the highways and roadways that cross over the Sierra Nevada.