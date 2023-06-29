(KTXL) — The first days of 100-degree weather in 2023 are coming to Sacramento.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the holiday is being accompanied by some of the hottest weather the Sacramento region has seen all year.

But according to FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein, this heat wave isn’t permanent.

“It does look like things will be heating up this [upcoming] weekend, but there are some hints that by the end of next week, we could be back in the 80s,” he said.

Here is a day-by-day forecast for the week leading up to, and including, July 4.

Thursday, June 29

Day: Abundant sunshine. Hot. High 100. Low wind strength (5-10mph)

Night: A clear sky. Low 61. Low wind strength.

Chance of rain: 2%

UV Index: 9 (scale of 1-11+)

Humidity: 48% (scale of 1-100%)

Friday, June 30

Day: A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High around 103. Low wind strength (5-10mph)

Night: Clear skies. Low 62. Low wind strength (5 to 10 mph)

Chance of rain: 2%

UV Index: 9

Humidity: 33%

Saturday, July 1

Day: Sunny skies. Near record high temperatures. High 105 (record set in 1950 at 109). Low wind strength (5-10mph)

Night: Clear skies. Low near 64. Low wind strength (5-10mph)

Chance of rain: 1%

UV Index: 10

Humidity: 30%

Sunday, July 2

Day: Sunny. Hot. High 102. Low wind strength (10-15mph)

Night: Clear. Low 61. Low wind strength (10-15mph)

Chance of rain: 0%

UV Index: 10

Humidity: 27%

Monday, July 3

Day: Sunny. Hot. High 95. Low wind strength (10-15mph)

Night: Clear skies. Low 56. Low wind strength (10-15mph)

Chance of rain: 1%

UV Index: 10

Humidity: 34%

Tuesday, July 4

Day: Sunny skies. Hot. High around 93. Low wind strength (10-15mph)

Night: Clear skies. Low 57. Low wind strength (10-15mph)

Chance of rain: 3%

UV Index: 10

Humidity: 39%

Wednesday, July 5

Day: Sunny skies. High 90. Low wind strength (10-20 mph)

Night: Clear skies. Low 56. Low wind strength (10-20 mph)

Chance of rain: 3%

UV Index: 10

Humidity: 40%