‘Just be careful’: Chains required in the Sierra as snow continues to fall

CISCO GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A winter storm warning remains in effect Monday morning as snow falls in the Sierra and portions of the foothills.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Around 6 a.m. Monday flurries were falling at the 5,600 feet, near the Cisco Grove exit on Interstate 80, with the snow really coming down in the Blue Canyon Area.

Drivers heading up the mountain on I-80 should expect chain controls. Chains are required for eastbound drivers between Nyack and Truckee and westbound drivers between Truckee and Nyack.

The only exception to that is for all-wheel drive vehicles.

As for truck drivers headed eastbound up the mountain, they’ll have to stop for a chain check at the Applegate exit.

A truck driver who stopped along the side of the road to put on chains had a message for drivers coming up this way.

Well, just be careful. Slow down. Don’t rush. Just be comfortable. Safety is the number one,” Yosef Musa told FOX40.

On eastbound Highway 50, chains are required between just east of Kyburz to Meyers.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District said all schools are closed, and activities are also canceled Monday.

The National Weather Service said, “this Atmospheric River will continue to bring unsettled weather.” The heaviest rain and snow is expected to impact Northern California through Tuesday Morning.

🛰️ A view of our current weather system from above. This Atmospheric River will continue to bring unsettled weather, with the heaviest rain & snow impacting #NorCal tonight thru Tuesday morning. Find satellite imagery at: https://t.co/27LQryotaV #CAwx pic.twitter.com/M8g0HpORbu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 12, 2021

The Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as the Delta, are expected to experience sustained 20- to 30-mph winds and 45- to 50-mph gusts.

Along with the wind, the valley could get between 2 to 5 inches of rain through Tuesday, which is a lot of rain to handle over a short time, FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein said.

A second storm predicted to hit California midweek could deliver almost continuous snow, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line. Donner Summit, one of the highest points on Interstate 80 and a major commerce commuter route, could have major travel disruptions or road closures, Weishahn said.

The weather follows a calm November that was unseasonably warm.

“With this storm coming in, it’s going to be a wakeup call to a lot of folks,” Weishahn said.

Vail Resorts’ three Tahoe-area ski resorts opened with limited offerings over the weekend after crews worked to produce artificial snow. Spokeswoman Sara Roston said the resorts are looking forward to more of the real thing.

“We will assess once the storm comes in, but we do expect to open additional terrain following,” she wrote in an email.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Avalanche Center warned heavy snow and strong winds on top of a weak snowpack could cause large and destructive avalanches. One man died Saturday at a ski resort in the Pacific Northwest when he was caught in an avalanche that temporarily buried five others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Unsettled weather continues: Our current system will see heaviest rain & snow showers plus gusty winds overnight thru Tuesday morning. This system will wrap up late Tuesday. A second system will bring back widespread rain & snow chances Wednesday-Thursday. pic.twitter.com/iSaLWwmUHq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 12, 2021