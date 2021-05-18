Late spring snow showers expected this week in the Sierra

(KTXL) — A late spring weather system is expected to bring snow showers to the Sierra this Thursday and Friday.

Snow could hit Interstate 80 by mid-morning Thursday and light or moderate snow showers are possible all day through early Friday. Scattered mountain showers could continue into Saturday.

The National Weather Service is warning travelers to be ready for reduced visibility on Sierra roadways and possible chain controls.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

At this time, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern Sierra, with several inches of snow expected to fall in the mountains between 4,500 and 6,000 feet.

In the northern Sacramento Valley and the foothills, the NWS says there is a possibility for showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday night and going into Friday.

The highs for those days could fall 5 to 15 degrees below average temperatures for this time of year.

Images courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Global Systems Laboratory