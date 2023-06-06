(KTXL) — Some late-spring thunderstorms will be possible this week in the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Possible thunderstorms are forecasted for the mountains, Sierra foothills and the Sacramento Valley on Tuesday.

There is a chance for showers and storms in central and southern Sacramento Valley.

Starting Wednesday, the possibility of thunderstorms will only be for northern Sacramento Valley, the mountains and the Sierra foothills.

Thursday has the same forecast.

The thunderstorms could bring lightning, small hail, heavy downpours and gusty winds.

According to the NWS, the storms are more likely to happen in the afternoon and early evening hours.