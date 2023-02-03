(KTXL) — The Sacramento area experienced a light rain on Friday morning and can expect to see slightly heavier precipitation over the weekend.
The rain on Friday will likely dry up by early afternoon.
A storm that is currently in the Pacific Ocean will make it’s way across the Sacramento area around Saturday night as part of a cold front.
After a lull on Sunday morning, more precipitation is expected.
Higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada might see as much as 2 feet as snow and Sacramento could get around half of an inch of rain.