Light showers expected in Sacramento region Monday, more on Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A weak weather system will bring rain showers to the Sacramento region Monday.

The showers will likely begin falling during the mid-to-late morning hours around Sacramento, spreading into the foothills. The San Joaquin Valley’s best chance of showers will be during the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will range from less than a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch, with the higher amounts falling north of Interstate 80.

Winds will not be problematic, blowing out of the southeast at just 10 miles per hour with occasional higher gusts.

Snow is unlikely to present challenges for travelers in the Sierra as snow levels will be high, mostly above 7,500 feet. Accumulations will be light.

The weather system winds down Monday night. Tuesday and most of Wednesday are looking dry. Then a slightly wetter system is setting up to arrive between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.