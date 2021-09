SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been months and months, but rain and thunderstorms have made their way to the Central Valley Thursday evening, bringing with them reports of small fires igniting from lightning strikes.

Some of the thunderstorm activity died down by midnight, but many areas of Sacramento county received a lightning show.

Any rain is good news at this point, but cloud-to-ground lightning strikes have the potential to ignite fires, such as the Lightning Complex Fire in 2020.

Lots of thunderstorm activity popping up around Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/WW4ufTq1DG — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) September 10, 2021