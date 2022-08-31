SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will discuss this Wednesday the state’s plan to deal with a heat wave that is expected to begin today and last into next week in several western states.

The governor’s office said Newsom will discuss ways Californians can stay safe, the strain the high temperatures will put on the state’s power grid, how the state will respond to the “immediate emergency” of the extreme weather as well as how the state can accelerate it’s transition away from fossil fuels.

The National Weather Service said a severe heat watch would likely be in effect starting Saturday through Tuesday night in parts of Central and Northern California, with temperatures possibly reaching up to 115 degrees in certain areas.